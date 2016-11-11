Cities » Bengaluru

Bengaluru, November 11, 2016
Updated: November 11, 2016 09:10 IST

After 2-day search,actor Anil’s body surfaces

  • Special Correspondent
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Actor Anil
Actor Anil

Fellow actor Raghav Uday ’s body had surfaced around the same spot on Wednesday afternoon.

After over two days of search operations, the body of 32-year-old Anil finally surfaced in the T.G. Halli reservoir in the early hours of Thursday. Fellow actor Raghav Uday ’s body had surfaced around the same spot on Wednesday afternoon.

Anil’s body was sighted by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, who had resumed search operations around 5.30 a.m. The high-voltage beam of the flash lights spotted the floating body, sources said.

According to the Tavarakere police, his body was found within a 50-metre-radius of the spot where he drowned.

Both Anil and Uday drowned on Monday afternoon while shooting for an action sequence for the Kannada film Maastigudi . They had jumped from a helicopter along with hero Duniya Vijay, who was rescued later. While both of them were not wearing life jackets, Vijay was wearing one.

The post-mortem was held at the spot in the presence of the tahsildar. Anil’s brother, Harish,received the body, and it was taken to his home in Kadirenahalli, near Banashankari. The families of both actors performed the last rites at Banashankari crematorium later in the evening.

Meanwhile, Duniya Vijay requested the people who had gathered at the accident site not to take photos of the bodies. This was after photographs of Uday’s body appeared on social media sites and chat apps on Wednesday afternoon. Actor Jaggesh also made a request on Twitter not to post any photos.

More In: Bengaluru
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Workers working at Kempegowda underground station on Namma Metro Green line by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL), in Bengaluru on Friday. Photo: K. Murali Kumar

Mangaluru

Tipu Jayanti passes off amid protests by BJP, VHP

Commissioning of rooftop solar project tomorrow

Drones come in handy for police

High-value transactions: coop. banks under the scanner

RSS worker attacked near Kuttar

Karnataka

Tipu Jayanti celebrations pass off peacefully

BJP, Bajrang Dal try to disrupt Tipu Jayanti in Mangaluru

Prisoner stabbed in Mysuru jail, succumbs in hospital

Bus carrying wedding party overturns near Mysuru, 39 hurt

Body of stunt man found in T.G. Halli reservoir

‘India’s healthcare system abysmal’


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Bengaluru

At the General Post Office, the public waited for hours to get cash. Photo: V. Sreenivasa Murthy

Long queues, restless customers outside banks

There were long lines outside banks in the city and most ATMs remained closed in the city on Friday, much to the chagrin of Bengalureans. W... »