After 2-day search,actor Anil’s body surfaces

After over two days of search operations, the body of 32-year-old Anil finally surfaced in the T.G. Halli reservoir in the early hours of Thursday. Fellow actor Raghav Uday ’s body had surfaced around the same spot on Wednesday afternoon.

Anil’s body was sighted by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, who had resumed search operations around 5.30 a.m. The high-voltage beam of the flash lights spotted the floating body, sources said.

According to the Tavarakere police, his body was found within a 50-metre-radius of the spot where he drowned.

Both Anil and Uday drowned on Monday afternoon while shooting for an action sequence for the Kannada film Maastigudi . They had jumped from a helicopter along with hero Duniya Vijay, who was rescued later. While both of them were not wearing life jackets, Vijay was wearing one.

The post-mortem was held at the spot in the presence of the tahsildar. Anil’s brother, Harish,received the body, and it was taken to his home in Kadirenahalli, near Banashankari. The families of both actors performed the last rites at Banashankari crematorium later in the evening.

Meanwhile, Duniya Vijay requested the people who had gathered at the accident site not to take photos of the bodies. This was after photographs of Uday’s body appeared on social media sites and chat apps on Wednesday afternoon. Actor Jaggesh also made a request on Twitter not to post any photos.