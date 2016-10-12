Having the number of the nearest puncture repair guy handy is something every vehicle owner in the city wishes for when they have to deal with a flat tyre. This is precisely what a Bengaluru-based startup is providing. Their list has around 900 puncture shops and their location.

“This topic came up once during a discussion among our group. We wanted people to be able to see the nearest puncture shop and be able to call them. All the shops listed in the app have been visited by our team and verified,” said Muki Regunathan, one of the founders of Book My Time, the app.

In a city bursting at the seams with vehicles, a list like this can mean the difference between a minor obstacle or an entire day wasted in waiting for a mechanic.

While many apps offer information on cars and servicing options on phones, Mr. Regunathan said that the idea is to offer something more to users of Book My Time. As a result, the app has something for those looking to buy new cars.

The app is free too.