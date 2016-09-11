Cities » Bengaluru

Bengaluru, September 11, 2016
Updated: September 11, 2016 07:38 IST

An app to break the ice with children on safety issues

  • Staff Reporter
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  

Difficult conversations with children are a part of parenthood, but there’s help in the form of an app that teaches children about appropriate and inappropriate touch. To help parents and children access information about child safety, Enfold Proactive Health Trust, in association with UNICEF, has launched the ‘Surakshith App’.

It has illustrations and manuals on how to identify safe and unsafe touch, internet safety guidelines and personal body safety rules. Another feature of the app is the personal age-appropriate safety stories.

Sangeeta Saksena, co-founder of Enfold, said that they are designed to help children understand the perpetrator’s enticing approach. “It also aims to help children realise that the blame and shame of the crime rests on the abuser,” Dr Saksena added. She pointed out that the aim is not only to recognise abuse when it happens but also to report abuse.

According to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) statistics for 2015, 273 cases were registered in the city under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which is the highest in the country. Experts have pointed out that this indicates the existence of a robust reporting mechanism.

The app has content that is developed for parents and children aged between six to 18 years. It is available in 11 Indian languages, including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. It is available on Google Play store. The technical aspects of the app have been developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), an organisation under the Department of Electronics and Information Technology, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

Several parents feel that an app like this would help them break the ice with their children and talk about the ‘sensitive topic’.

Swaroopa R., who has two daughters aged six and 10, said, “I have always been unsure of how to introduce the topic of good and bad touch to them. Having an app like this will be a useful tool in talking about such an important issue.”

More In: Bengaluru | Karnataka | National
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Farmers staging 'Jala Satyagraha' in Cauvery, against releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, near Srirangapatna in Mandya on Wednesday. Photo: Special Arrangement

Mangaluru

Vamanjoor residents unhappy with insufficient bus services

CAMPCO to release Dark Tan chocolate on September 14

Cyclists show their pedal power

Protest march taken out against derogatory posts on social media

MLA asks corporation to build bus bays

Karnataka

One killed in police firing in Bengaluru

K’taka government asks TN to ensure safety of Kannadigas

SC slams Karnataka, but modifies order on Cauvery water release to TN

Cauvery row: Violence erupts again

Cauvery water dispute: Top 10 developments

God help this country if State govts. flout court orders: SC said 14 years ago


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Bengaluru

Overflow near M.G. Road signal near KSCA, in Bengaluru. Photo: K. Murali Kumar

Leaking water pipes damage arterial roads

BBMP identifies 50 locations, blames it on agencies that take up road-cutting »