Study aid:Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Tanvir Sait handing overa laptop to a meritorious student at the Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations in Bengaluru on Tuesday.— Photo: K. Murali Kumar

Upset over SC striking down State’s attempts to make Kannada medium of instruction in primary classes

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday underlined the need to make regional language the medium of instruction in primary classes, and urged the Union government to amend the Constitution to make it possible.

Speaking at the Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, he expressed regret over the apex court striking down Karnataka’s attempts to enforce Kannada as the medium of instruction in primary education. “The court’s verdict is not only a threat to the survival of Kannada, but also to the survival of regional languages in the country,” he said.

Taking the lead

Stating that he would take the lead in convincing the Centre on the need to amend the Constitution, the Chief Minister said he would discuss the issue with his counterparts in other States. Noting that States have been formed on linguistic lines in the country and that is the very basis of a federal structure, Mr. Siddaramaiah argued that the importance of regional language had to be identified and States should be allowed to impart primary education in regional languages. “Even Mahatma Gandhi, Swami Vivekananda, Ram Manohar Lohia and others favoured imparting primary education in the mother tongue,” he said.

Onus on Kannadiga

Regretting the increased obsession for English education, he said there was a need to underline the fact that success could be achieved even without mastering the colonial language.

Attributing the unification of Kannada-speaking territories to the protracted struggle of Kannadigas, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the onus was on every Kannadiga to protect the unity and integrity of Karnataka.

Cultural events

The main Rajyotsava event at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium saw children from 110 schools participating in an array of cultural events. Mr. Siddaramaiah flagged off the ‘Kannada Ratha’. Three vehicles fitted with panels highlighting the history of Karnataka will travel across the State over the next 10 days.

The Chief Minister also flagged off an awareness jatha organised by the Department of Health and Family Welfare. Rajyotsava programmes were held across the State, marked by events highlighting the history of the State.