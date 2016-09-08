In an order that could bring relief in the near future to those travelling on Ballari Road here, the High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday directed the State government to grant necessary clearance to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for widening the stretch between BDA junction and Mekhri Circle.

Grant TDRsThe court also directed the State to grant transfer of development rights certificates as per the existing rules to the owners of Bangalore Palace properties, as per the November 2014 order of the Supreme Court, in lieu of land that would be used for road-widening.

PIL plea

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Subhro Kamal Mukherjee and Justice Ravi Malimath issued the direction during the hearing on a PIL petition on the condition of Bengaluru’s roads.

In apex court

Interestingly, the State government had a few years ago approached the Supreme Court, where litigation against the Bangalore Palace (Acquisition and Transfer) Act, 1996 is pending since 1997, seeking to widen the road adjoining the Palace Grounds, Ramana Maharshi Road [Ballari Road] and Jayamahal Road.