With buses not plying and fewer cars and autorickshaws, the roads wore a peaceful look in most areas in Bengaluru on Friday. The All-India strike called by trade unions was peaceful in most parts of the city.

A stray incident of violence was reported at Sanjaynagar in HAL police station limits, where a few miscreants pelted stones at parked vehicles. “About eight vehicles were damaged,” said an official from HAL police station.

Nearly a 1,000 garment factory workers took out a rally at Peenya on Tumakuru Road in support of the strike. The police personnel were present in large numbers to control the situation. Rallies were also taken out from Freedom Park to Town Hall. Nalini, member of a pourakarmika union who joined the demonstration at Freedom Park, said: “Around 300 people had assembled for the rally, many of whom belonged to private cab, bus operator unions and pourakarmika unions.”

The Kempagowda Bus Station and Banashankari Depot wore a deserted look, as Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) crew supported the strike.

Several passengers, who travelled to the city, were stranded at the bus stop and were seen waiting for services to resume. Ayyapan, an electrician, arrived in Bengaluru from Kumbakonam early in the morning by train. Unaware of the strike, he was forced to wait for services and said: “I have to go to Hospet and the only option available is to go by bus.” Ex-serviceman Raju, who travelled from Madakshira, a town on Andhra Pradesh border last night, faced a similar situation. He was seen waiting for services to resume to return to his hometown. “I knew there was a strike, but had to come to Bengaluru as there was an emergency,” he said.

Chikkarange Gowda, Assistant Sub Inspector, Upparpet Police Station, said that there have been no untoward incidents at KSRTC stand since morning and the police were on bandobast duty.

Cabs and autos made the most of the opportunity, with many autorickshaws found to be overcharging. MBA student Akshay arrived at the Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station from Allapuzha in the morning. “I couldn't get a cab, so had to book a railway taxi cab. The driver asked for Rs. 800 to Yelahanka. It is usually half the amount on aggregator apps,” he said. There were no autos at the prepaid auto stand, though a few were operating outside. One Hoysala and 50 Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) officials were deputed at railway station for security.

Priest Solomon Naik, who needed to reach the railway station to go to Gauribadinur, complained that autorickshaws were over-charging. “I was charged Rs. 90 from City Market to the railway station,” he said. His brother had to drop him till the city market from his home in Banshankari.

Most shops, banks, hotels and theatres in the city remained open. While some IT companies declared a holiday, it was business as usual for most offices in the city. “My office hasn't arranged transport and has asked us to work from home,” said IT employee Prashant M.

Namma Metro services were operating but saw lesser patronage in the morning. At the Kempegowda International Airport, airport taxi services were running as usual, but there were no Vayu Vajra buses till 6 p.m. Some passengers who were unaware that airport buses would not be running had to take cabs as a result.