Bengaluru: For the fourth time this academic year, the management of Alliance University has declared holidays on account of an ongoing family feud.

Students are worried about whether they will be able to cover all the topics in the syllabus.

“We are lagging and classes have not resumed. Outstation students are inconvenienced by the failure of the management to stick to their earlier announcement about resuming classes,” a student of the varsity said.

The faculty members, too, seem divided on the issue. While one section has started taking classes, another is allegedly forcing students to not attend lectures and return on November 10.

“Even if professors choose to come to class, management members sometimes come and ask them to stop classes. There is utter confusion on the campus. We want the government to step in to bring about a permanent solution to this power struggle,” a faculty member said.

Higher Education Department officials are waiting for the report of the one-man Saundatti Committee, which was appointed to look into the problems.