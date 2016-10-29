The speed with which the State government decided to hand over the district government hospital in Udupi to an NRI for development has raised the hackles of activists and concerned citizens.

While on the one hand the Health Department is gearing up to crack the whip on erring private hospitals, on the other it put aside several protocols and norms to give the 70-bed maternity hospital “in a hurry” to NRI businessman B.R. Shetty for developing it into a 200-bed charitable hospital.

The foundation stone for the new hospital is all set to be laid on Sunday even before a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the department and the businessman is signed.

‘Well-performing facility’

Members of ‘Save Udupi Government Hospital Citizens’ Forum’, who are gearing up to intensify their opposition against the government’s move, said the hospital was neither a poor performing C-category hospital nor was it located in a backward region. “It belongs to the list of well-performing healthcare facilities in the State and is a major reason for Udupi having the lowest maternal and infant death rates in the State. We are surprised that the government wants to hand over a good performing hospital,” said P.V. Bhandary, convener of the forum.

Pointing out that the handover was not through any tendering process, Dr. Bhandary said: “The fact that the handover is happening with undue hurry for an inordinately long period of 30 years is highly suspicious.”

Complete autonomy?

Akhila Vasan from Karnataka Janarogya Chaluvali said, “According to information we have, the new facility will have complete autonomy and will not have any representative from the government, elected body, or the public in the management or administration.”

Condemning the partnership, she said the hospital would provide free services only to those with a new “universal health card” and those without the card would have to pay for services decided by the management. “This is turning a free government hospital into a charitable hospital,” she said.

Protest from today

The activists, who will launch an indefinite protest in Udupi from Saturday, said they were also planning to take a legal course. “The land for the hospital was given as a gift decades ago by the late philanthropist Haji Abdulla Saheb, with an explicit condition that it will be used only for a government hospital. The government’s move is against the donor’s condition,” added Dr. Bhandary.

