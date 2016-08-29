The ninth State conference of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), which concluded here on Sunday, unanimously supported the all-India general strike slated for September 2.

The strike call was given by central trade unions to register the anger against spiralling prices of essential commodities and to protect the rights of working class. “Since women are the worst sufferers of price rise, the organisation declares its support the stir”, a resolution adopted at the three-day conference said.

The trade unions have also raised the question of plight of workers in the unorganised sector which consists of a large number of women. Hence the outfit extended support to the strike and appealed to all the womenfolk to make the agitation a success.

‘Enact anti-superstition law’

The conference urged the State government to enact the anti-superstition law and implement it in order to promote scientific temper among the citizens.

Elected as general secretary

Women’s activist from Kolar V. Geetha was re-elected as president of the State unit of AIDWA. Gowramma from Bengaluru was elected as general secretary. The unanimous election took place at the State conference which was held here from August 26 to 28.

Following are the other office-bearers: K.S. Vimala, K. Neela, Meenakshi Bali, K.S. Lakshmi and Surekha Rajaput – vice-presidents; Meenakumari, Kiranprabha, Sunitha, Srimathi and K.M. Sushila – joint secretaries; and Devi - treasurer.