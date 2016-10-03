Focus will be on flying to new destinations, says CMD

The iconic Air India booking office at Unity Buildings in the city, which was in the process of being renovated, was reopened to the public on Monday by AI Chairman and Managing Director Ashwani Lohani.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. Lohani said, “We have made a beginning towards making our customers proud by focusing on our offices. All offices across the country must be like this one as it will also improve employee morale.”

In the past one year, the airline has introduced four new international connections and is looking to increase this to seven in the coming year. “We want to fly more and fill more and this will be our way of bringing the airlines back to prosperity,” he said.

Speaking to reporters later, Mr. Lohani said that it was still premature to discuss the airline’s recovery from massive debts amounting to around Rs. 40,000 crore. The cost of debt servicing itself is around Rs. 4,000 crore a year. “We are looking to bring down these figures eventually.”

On the future for the airlines, he said that the focus would be on flying to newer destinations in the United States and Europe, as well as increasing frequency to existing destinations, including Sydney, Singapore and Bangkok.