Agriculture Minister C. Krishna Byre Gowda called upon farmers to make use of the Krishi Yanrtadhare scheme, which provides farm machineries at low rent.

Addressing a programme at Vemagal on Monday, he said the government has found solution to the problem of non-availability of farm labourers by introducing Krishi Yantradhare scheme. Krishi Yantradhare centres have been established at hobli centres, he said.

Farmers need not invest huge money to purchase the machineries and suffer losses. They can get the machineries at low rents, he said and added that farmers can save up to 70 per cent of agricultural costs through this scheme.

MP K.H. Muniyappa, former chairman of Legislative Council V.R. Sudarshan, MLA Varthur Prakash, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Thrilokchandra spoke.

Zilla panchayat president Geetha, ZP Chief Executive Officer B.B. Kaveri, taluk panchayat president M. Anjanappa and assistant commissioner C.N. Manjunath were present.