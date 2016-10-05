The State government will be sending 2,500 agricultural labourers, including 625 small farmers, to China to study innovative agricultural practices there.

The study tour, which will cost the government Rs. 25 crore, will be sponsored through the Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan and Tribal Sub-Plan (SCSPTSP) funds, said Social Welfare Minister H. Anjaneya on Tuesday.

In batches

The farm labourers, who will be short-listed by the jurisdictional elected representatives and department officials, will be sent in batches of 100. “So far, land owners were sent on study tours. We found that it served little purpose as labourers, who actually work in farms, are the ones who have be educated,” he said, adding that the Agriculture Department utilised half of the funds allocated this year. Addressing presspersons after reviewing the progress of SCSPTSP fund utilisation by various departments, the Minister said a proposal had been submitted by the department and he had approved it.

Land allotment

He said the government was also contemplating allotting farmers two acres of land through the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Development Board so that they can use technology and adopt the practices they learn during the tour.