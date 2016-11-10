The Karnataka High Court on Thursday upheld the power of the State government to frame rules for regulating demand taxi technology aggregators, but struck down certain conditions imposed on aggregators and cab owners.

While upholding conditions like drivers being knowledgeable in Kannada and verifying the antecedents of drivers, it did not approve the cancellation of aggregators’ licence because drivers were booked with criminal cases.

Justice Raghvendra S. Chauhan, while partly allowing Uber’s plea against the Karnataka On demand Transportation Technology Aggregators Rules, said that all India tourist permit vehicles cannot be used for service under the aggregators.

The court said that the panic button law was valid.

The court also said that the rules cannot be implemented straight away as some conditions have been struck down, while asking the State to not to take coercive action against taxi aggregators for a month, and to give publicity to the directives for a month before taking action.