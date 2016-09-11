Cities » Bengaluru

Bengaluru, September 11, 2016
Updated: September 11, 2016 07:41 IST

After a year, RTI activist gets Governor’s flight expenses

  • Special Correspondent
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Vajubhai R. Vala
Vajubhai R. Vala

It took an RTI activist almost a year and an appeal to the President of India’s office to get details about Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala’s flight expenditure. When T. Narasimhamurthy finally got the information, he learned that in the last 20 months, the governor had spent nearly Rs 2.89 crore.

The activist had filed an RTI application on August 21, 2015, seeking information about the air travel expenditure that the Governor had incurred.

“They did not give me the information within 30 days as is mandated by the RTI Act. I filed an appeal with the First Appellate Authority and was called for a hearing on November 9, 2015,” Mr. Narasimhamurthy said.

The Authority dismissed the appeal stating that a special leave petition was pending before the Supreme Court of India.

He filed a fresh application on June 17, 2016, and simultaneously filed an RTI with the President of India seeking details about Karnataka Governor’s air travels.

The governor’s office sent a reply on July 4 citing the same special leave petition on whether the governor’s office comes under the purview of RTI.

Meanwhile, the President of India’s office also sent a reply saying that the papers were transferred to Karnataka Chief Secretary. “I received all the details from the Karnataka government on August 29,” Mr. Narasmihamurthy said.

In the last 20 months, the Governor had spent nearly

Rs. 2.89 crore

on air travel

More In: Bengaluru | Karnataka | National
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Farmers staging 'Jala Satyagraha' in Cauvery, against releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, near Srirangapatna in Mandya on Wednesday. Photo: Special Arrangement

Mangaluru

Call for mutual appreciation of good deeds by communities

Tsunami drill comes as a surprise

Call for mutual appreciation of good deeds by communities

Registration for cycle race closes today

Tender arecanut ready for export to China

Karnataka

Karnataka seeks change in SC order

Plan in place to ease the pain of chronically ill

Linking BPL ration card with Aadhaar made mandatory

Bengaluru–Mysuru road limps back to life after days of protests

Mangaluru police book ragging case; CFI alleges ‘victimisation’ over hijab row

Cauvery row: JD(S) women’s wing stages protest in Hassan


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Bengaluru

Children playing with their grandparents on World Grandparents’ Day at Cubbon Park on Sunday. Photo: K. Murali Kumar

Happy day for children and their grandparents

If there can be a day for mothers, fathers, and siblings, why not for grandparents? It was a happy day for grandparents of children of Shan... »