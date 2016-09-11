After a year, RTI activist gets Governor’s flight expenses

It took an RTI activist almost a year and an appeal to the President of India’s office to get details about Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala’s flight expenditure. When T. Narasimhamurthy finally got the information, he learned that in the last 20 months, the governor had spent nearly Rs 2.89 crore.

The activist had filed an RTI application on August 21, 2015, seeking information about the air travel expenditure that the Governor had incurred.

“They did not give me the information within 30 days as is mandated by the RTI Act. I filed an appeal with the First Appellate Authority and was called for a hearing on November 9, 2015,” Mr. Narasimhamurthy said.

The Authority dismissed the appeal stating that a special leave petition was pending before the Supreme Court of India.

He filed a fresh application on June 17, 2016, and simultaneously filed an RTI with the President of India seeking details about Karnataka Governor’s air travels.

The governor’s office sent a reply on July 4 citing the same special leave petition on whether the governor’s office comes under the purview of RTI.

Meanwhile, the President of India’s office also sent a reply saying that the papers were transferred to Karnataka Chief Secretary. “I received all the details from the Karnataka government on August 29,” Mr. Narasmihamurthy said.

