The K.R. Puram police have arrested a 24-year-old African student who was involved in a drunken brawl with the passers-by after knocking down a pedestrian near Tin factory in K.R. Puram in the early hours of Sunday.

Ahath Mohammed, native of Chad, is a II year BCA student in a private college in Hennur.

According to the police, Ahath, was returning to his home in HBR Layout after a party at his friend’s house.

Ahath was reportedly riding in rash and negligent manner and rammed into a pedestrian near Marimuthu temple, injuring him severely.

Ahath tried to escape, but passers-by chased and stopped him before alerting police.

Meanwhile, Ahath called his friends for help who came on the motorcycles and tried to get Ahath out, which lead to a tense situation.

The police rushed to the spot. Meanwhile, sensing trouble Ahath friends escaped leaving their motorcycles behind. The police took Ahath to the police station where he refused to undergo alco-meter test.

The police later took him to the hospital and subjected him to medical examination before booking him under section 279 (rash driving or riding) and under section 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others). However, Ahath was released on bail.