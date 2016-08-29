There were a few tense moments near Tin Factory in K.R. Puram in the wee hours of Sunday as a few Africans clashed with locals. One foreign national was arrested, and later released on bail.

It all started when Ahath Mohammed (24), a native of Chad and a second-year BCA student of a private college in Hennur, knocked down a pedestrian with his two-wheeler near the Marimuthu temple, leaving him injured. He is said to have been riding in a rash manner and was returning home to HBR Layout after a party at a friend’s house.

After ramming into the pedestrian, Ahath tried to escape, but passers-by chased and stopped him before alerting the police. Meanwhile, Ahath called up his friends for help and they came on motorcycles and tried to get Ahath out, leading to a melee.

The K.R. Puram police rushed to the spot. Meanwhile, Ahath’s friends escaped, leaving their motorcycles behind. The police took Ahath to the police station, where he refused to undergo an alcometer test.

The police later took him to the hospital and subjected him to a medical test before booking him under Section 279 (rash driving/riding) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC. He was later released on bail.