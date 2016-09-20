Anti Corruption Bureau officials, on Tuesday, caught an officer working with the social welfare department in Shashapura taluk of Yadgiri district red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000.

According to the police, the social welfare department in the taluk had launched an awareness campaign against untouchability through street plays.

The complainant, who had executed the campaign, had applied for Rs 3.7 lakh, an expenditure which was incurred during the campaign. But he alleged that the officer Bharamappa demanded Rs 30,000 from him to the release the funds.

Unable to pay the bribe, the complainant approached ACB, following which a team of officials laid a trap and caught Bharamappa while accepting Rs 10,000 as the first instalment.

The accused officer has been booked under Prevention of Corruption Act and remanded to judicial custody.