Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) simultaneously raided houses and offices of five government officials in different parts of the State and Bengaluru on Tuesday.

According to ACB sources, the raids were conducted in the house and office of R. Subramanya, joint director, Social Welfare Department, Tumakuru district. Some documents were seized for investigation. Sources said the houses of his relatives in Pavagada and Davangere were also raided. The officers have not recovered anything yet.

The sleuths also conducted checks in the office of Jaganatha, assistant executive engineer,Panchayat Raj Division, Aurad Taluk, Bidar district. His house in Akkamahadevi, Bidar was also raided. The officers also raided a commercial complex allegedly owned by him in Shiv Nagar,Bidar district and a water purification unit run by him. Documents are being verified.

The office of S.L. Sikandar, district manager, Karnataka Minority Development Corporation, Visveswarayya Towers, was searched by the ACB officers. His house in RehmathNagar, Benagluru, was also raided. The documents are being checked.

The ACB sleuths also raided the office of Kumar Velu, senior health officer, BBMP, Chickpete, inBilekahalli and his office in Town Hall. The officers also searched the houses of D. Babu, assistant executive engineer, BBMP, Shivaji Nagar in Willamstown and Nandini Layout.

All documents are being verified.