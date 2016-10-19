Sleuths from the Anti-Corruption Bureau searched the premises of two sub-registrar offices in Mandya and Mysuru simultaneously on Tuesday and arrested two sub-registrars and nine touts indulging in corruption.

Unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs. 52,500 was found at the Bettadapura sub-registrar office in Periyapatna taluk of Mysuru. Sub-registrar Nagendra Kumar and two touts, allegedly working for him and collecting bribe money. were held.

In the raid at Srirangapatana sub-registrar office in Mandya Rs. 83,220 worth of unaccounted cash was found and the sleuths arrested in-charge sub-registrar Tyagaraj and seven touts.

“The search operations were based on specific complaints to ACB after which much intelligence was collected to identify the touts working in these offices and understanding the money trail,” said M.A. Saleem, IGP, ACB.