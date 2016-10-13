Counsellor of Tumakuru city corporation along with a junior engineer was caught red handed by officials of Anti Corruption Bureau while accepting a bribe of Rs. 2 lakh to issue building sanction plan on Thursday.

The accused counsellor Karunaradhya and junior engineer Vishawanath were caught when the latter was accepting Rs. 40,000 towards the first instalment of the bribe.

The duo have been booked under Prevention of Corruption Act and taken into custody for further investigations.

According to the officials, the complainant (name withheld) had applied for a sanction plan to construct a house in Tumakuru. Channabasavaradhya, Assistant Executive Engineer, and Vishwanath, Junior Engineer, had given order to go ahead with the construction, but later demanded Rs. 2 lakh as bribe when the complainant approached them for a copy of the sanction order.

The two asked the complainant to meet the Karunaradhya, who not only demanded the bribe, but also threatened to demolish the building if money was not paid.

Based on a complaint, a team of officials laid a trap and caught Vishawanath and Karunaradhya red handed. Efforts are on to nab Chanabasavaradhya, who is absconding.