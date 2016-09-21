Books were relased at 15th district -evel literary meet organised by Kannada Sahitya Parishat in Kolar on Wednesday. PHOTO: VISHWA KUNDAPURA.

District KSP meet in Kolar expresses concern over violence

Absence of a national water policy is the basic factor behind frequent clashes between States over water sharing, writer and film lyricist Lakshmipathi Kolar has said.

Delivering the presidential address at the two-day 15th district conference of the Kannada Sahitya Parishat (KSP) here on Wednesday, he said “It was a great failure of all the governments that ruled the country post-Independence to formulate a national water policy.” In a federal structure all the States have the right to enjoy water from a particular source. Violent agitations only meant spoiling our own property.

Mr. Lakshmipathi expressed grave concern over the attempts to divide people on basis of caste and religion. “Humanity should gain upper hand over all other aspects”, he said.

Speaking as chief guest, film director Girish Kasaravalli underlined the role of media, cinema, literature in creating awareness against exploitation and ills of society. By showing violence-related incidents repeatedly, the electronic media was unwittingly working towards making people accept violence as natural, he added.

KSP president Manu Baligar said the representative organisation of the Kannadigas will not lag behind in protecting the interests of the people of Karnataka. “But agitations should be peaceful”, he said.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Thrilokchandra, Karnataka Janapada Academy president Pichchalli Srinivas, and GKVK, Bengaluru, scientist K.N. Ganeshaiah spoke. MLA Varthur Prakash presided over the inaugural function.

Four books authored by Mr. Lakshmipathi were released on the occasion. KSP district president Nagananda Kemparaj, and former president J.G. Nagaraj were present.