Aam Aadmi Party – Karnataka (AAP-K) on Friday lambasted the State government for moving forward with construction of the 6.7km steel flyover from Basaveshwara Circle to Hebbal at a cost of Rs. 1,800 crore despite stiff opposition from a large number of citizens.

Speaking to presspersons on Friday, AAP-K State Co-Convenor Shivakumar Chengalraya said the master plan prepared by the government has no mention of the flyover.

‘Better infrastructure’

Instead of constructing the flyover, the government should take steps to improve infrastructure where the industry is growing.

He accused the government of trying to siphon money in the name of flyover to fund the coming elections in Punjab, Goa and Uttar Pradesh. He said, according to the head of the Technical Committee that examined this project, the steel flyover will not cost over Rs. 650 crore.

Other suggestions

Referring to in the report by Royal Haskoning DHV and Adopt Technologies for Bengaluru Development Authority on solutions to Bengaluru’s traffic problems, Mr. Chengalraya said they have nowhere mentioned anything about a steel flyover, but suggested developing public transport, improving railway and Metro Transport System with higher investment and speeding up of the works. Opposing the toll fee planned by the government for this project, he said according to the KMC Act, no toll can be imposed on the public within the corporation limits.

He urged Bengalureans to continue their fight to stop construction of the steel flyover.