Cabin crew struggling with a credit card machine on board a flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru. Passengers were anxious as Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes were not accepted. Photo: Bhagya Prakash K.

New currency regulations hits business transactions; chaos at petrol bunks, K.R. Market

Residents of the city were having a tough time transacting business or even paying for essentials on the first day of the demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes. Several government offices stopped accepting these notes, leading to a drastic drop in transactions and hassles for all.

Bangalore One centres across the city were accepting payments only by card, cheque or demand drafts. Cash payments by notes of any denomination were stopped. At offices of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), all transactions were halted for Wednesday.

Electricity bill payments were also being accepted in Rs. 100 notes or other instruments only. Revenue Department officials said that the value of transactions across the city had dropped till afternoon. RTO offices also registered a drop in transactions because they were not accepting the old notes.

Public transport corporations BMTC and KSRTC were accepting notes as long as there was change available. However, Namma Metro stopped accepting these notes in line with the government directive on the same.

Petrol bunks down shutters

Thousands of motorists thronged petrol pump stations to fill fuel and pay in the old currency notes. Since the staff could not give change to such huge numbers of customers, many petrol bunks down their shutters, leading to heated arguments. Additional police personnel have been deployed at petrol pumps in the CBD area to monitor law and order.

A similar situation was witnessed in the K.R. Market area as hawkers and roadside vendors had arguments with retail shopkeepers after they refused to accept the currency notes.

Autorickshaw and taxi drivers were also affected as they were not able to get fuel.

Manjunath, an autorickshaw driver, said he did not get fuel as petrol bunk staff refused to accept Rs. 500 notes. “I have no money even to buy groceries to prepare food at home as shopkeepers refuse to accept Rs. 500,” he said.