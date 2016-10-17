SLIDESHOW

A Sunday like no other


Oct 17, 2016



More slideshows in these sections

Much revelry preceded the immersion of Goddess Durga idol at Ulsoor Lake on the occasion of Vijaya Dasami in Bengaluru. Photo: K. Murali Kumar

Mangaluru

For six months, corporation hasn’t been collecting parking fee in notified areas

‘Railway Children’ for Mumbai International Film Festival

Three Mangaluru-bound flights diverted due to fog

JD(S) to contest all 224 seats in 2018

Konkan Railway celebrates 26th Foundation Day

Karnataka

New Devaraja Market being planned with parking facility, two storeys

Now, MCC planning to relocate fruit and vegetable vendors

Railways hits a major roadblock while drilling for 1.5-km Margutti tunnel

When children learn to save ‘Mr. Bean’

‘Govt. diverted funds meant for Dalits to other castes’

RSS member murder: BJP Yuva Morcha members take out protest march in Hassan


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Bengaluru

Participants at the Bengaluru Marathon held on Sunday. Photo: Sudhakara Jain

Runner's city