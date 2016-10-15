A historical perspective

Bengaluru will host the first Lit for Life Annual Lecture with Ramachandra Guha as speaker

Renowned historian Dr. Ramachandra Guha will deliver the first 'Lit for Life Annual Lecture' at the Mysore Hall of ITC Gardenia in Bengaluru on October 15 at 6 p.m.

The lecture is a new element that The Hindu has added to 'Lit for Life', the newspaper's annual literature festival held in Chennai.

Dr. Guha will speak on 'India at 70: A Historian's Report Card' and will focus on four particular aspects of the country's journey so far: political, social, cultural and economic. In each of these spheres, he plans to examine whether the country has met the expectations and ideals set by its founders at the time of its independence.

The plan

The Hindu plans to make the 'Lit for Life Annual Lecture' a yearly series and has envisioned it as a prelude to the literature festival. Eminent thinkers and writers from various fields in India and abroad will be invited to host the lecture.

Registrations closed on October 7.

