Cities » Bengaluru

Bengaluru, October 15, 2016
Updated: October 15, 2016 05:32 IST

A historical perspective

  • Staff Reporter
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Ramachandra Guha.
Ramachandra Guha.

Bengaluru will host the first Lit for Life Annual Lecture with Ramachandra Guha as speaker

Renowned historian Dr. Ramachandra Guha will deliver the first 'Lit for Life Annual Lecture' at the Mysore Hall of ITC Gardenia in Bengaluru on October 15 at 6 p.m.

The lecture is a new element that The Hindu has added to 'Lit for Life', the newspaper's annual literature festival held in Chennai.

Dr. Guha will speak on 'India at 70: A Historian's Report Card' and will focus on four particular aspects of the country's journey so far: political, social, cultural and economic. In each of these spheres, he plans to examine whether the country has met the expectations and ideals set by its founders at the time of its independence.

The plan

The Hindu plans to make the 'Lit for Life Annual Lecture' a yearly series and has envisioned it as a prelude to the literature festival. Eminent thinkers and writers from various fields in India and abroad will be invited to host the lecture.

Registrations closed on October 7.

If you have not received an email or an SMS confirmation, then the registration is not valid.

More In: Bengaluru
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Arjuna elephant carries the golden howdah with goddess Chamundeshwari on procession in Mysuru. PHOTO: M.A.SRIRAM

Mangaluru

Noise pollution: Police to impound vehicles using shrill horns

Minister inaugurates Kankanady Town Police Station

Inquiry ordered into constable’s act

DK to seek Rs. 10 crore for building stadium

A day to imbibe music at Ramakrishna Mission

Karnataka

Half of BJP core committee members skip Rajnath event

Women with no caste apply for PDO post

A switch from skirts to churidar

Nutritional standards of midday meals to be tested

Illegal sand extraction: HC notice to govt.

Minister inspects hospital facilities, interacts with patients


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Bengaluru

Exhibition

Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation-Mysore Silk is organising an exhibition-cum-sale of its products from October 17 to 27 at Karnataka Go... »