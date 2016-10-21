Santosh Hegde, others demand Reddy should account for the spending

Former Minister G. Janardhan Reddy, whose extensive mining interests in Ballari and opulent lifestyle were in the news until his arrest in 2011, is once again in the spotlight. Preparations are on for his daughter Brahmani’s wedding, launched with a film-style music video invitation. A big setting has been decided for the event in Bengaluru on Novermber 15.

The preparations, which are being made well after the Enforcement Directorate attached some of his properties, have led to demands that the Income Tax Department and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) go into the spending. The demands were triggered by the wedding invitation card which had an LCD screen playing a video in which Mr. Reddy and his family sing a song inviting people.

Former Lokayukta N. Santosh Hegde, who produced two reports on illegal mining in Ballari, said money looted from the State was being spent on the wedding. “I only hope the agencies hold him accountable at least now for the spending,” he said.

Another miner from Ballari, Tapal Ganesh, the first whistle blower to expose illegal mining, on Thursday demanded a probe into the source of funds. “He has been in jail for the last few years and all his properties are attached. How can he spend such money? I will write to the Chief Justice of India and the CBI, bringing to their notice how Mr. Reddy who faces trial is freely spending his ill-gotten wealth,” he said.

Centre, State ‘just watch’

Meanwhile, S.R. Hiremath, of Samaja Parivaratana Samudaya, who campaigned against Mr. Reddy, culminating in his arrest, attacked both the Karnataka and Union governments for looking the other way.

“Mr. Siddaramaiah [the Chief Minister] during his padayatra to Ballari, promised to recover the ill-gotten wealth.

Similarly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also promised to end corruption. But we see both State and union governments looking away,” he said.

However, responding to the charges, B. Sriramulu, BJP MP from Ballari and a close confidant of the former Minister told presspersons in Ballari on Thursday that Mr. Reddy was not performing the marriage lavishly. “It would be like any other wedding in a middle-class family,” he said, adding that he was soon going to New Delhi to invite the Prime Minister.

When questioned whether Ms. Sushma Swaraj, who was their leader in the past, would be invited, Mr. Sriramulu said he would invite all Union Ministers, including Ms. Swaraj but was unsure whether she would be able to attend in view of the Parliament session.

