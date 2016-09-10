About 500 Words

Some months ago, I searched long and hard for a book I knew I had, to check out a quote. I finally gave up, but the quote was still needed. So I downloaded the book and within minutes had what I wanted. I made a mental note then to “put my books in order”, in a literal, rather than financial sense.

And now that time is here. First the grand order, by subject, then the fine tuning within that. And finally the giving away of doubles, triples and books in the “unlikely to be read, not even to please a dying grandmother” lot. But I suspect I will put back on the shelves more books than I take out.

I have learnt a lot about my books – which one has been hiding where these many years, which are signed by their authors, and so on. I have learnt a lot about myself too. I often buy on a whim – possibly in the same manner Lady Imelda Marcos did with shoes – and then wonder. I mean, I am more of an indoors type, yet I have books on exploring the Amazon jungle, which I know I will never read.

In fact, if I read at the rate of three books a week for the rest of my life, I would still not have read every unread book that I currently possess. And what about the unread books to come?

Recently, I took out the fittings, put in shelves and converted a bathroom into a library. That got books off the stairs, window ledges, and furniture. Alberto Manguel, author of A History of Reading renovated a medieval presbytery in France to house his books. I might be getting there one bathroom at a time.

Yet, I am not a book collector. First editions do not interest me. I buy to read. And I put books away on the nearest shelf or table, telling myself that I should soon put them in order. It never happens. As Walter Benjamin said in his essay Unpacking My Library, “For what else is this collection but a disorder to which habit has accommodated itself to such an extent that it can appear as order?”

Bringing order to a collection of books robs it of personality. Books should be arranged so that a search for a specific one reintroduces you to others, connected only by the fact that they breathe the same air, so to speak. The combination of joy and surprise makes up for whatever time may be lost in the exercise.

If everything in the world were to disappear suddenly, a history of civilization could be constructed from the books you have, someone once said to me, and he was being sarcastic. But I find this thought incredibly bracing.

There is something invigorating too about sitting among heaps of books, awaiting inspiration before the final shelving. As Anne Fadiman said in her charming Ex Libris… (Sadly, I can’t find the book, I know its here somewhere).

Suresh Menon is Contributing Editor, The Hindu