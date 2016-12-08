Youth killed in hit and run accident

more-in

A youth was killed in a hit and run accident in Garebhavipalaya on Wednesday. According to the police, the victim, Praveen Kumar (22), was an accountant and resident of Vivek Nagar. The accident occurred when he was returning home at around 1.15 a.m. on Hosur Main Road. A light goods vehicle hit his bike from behind. Praveen, who was wearing a helmet, sustained grievous injuries, the police said. The police first shifted him to a nearby private hospital and then to St. John’s Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.