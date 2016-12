more-in

Chintamani rural police found a body of a youth at Chinnasandra in Chickballapur district on Tuesday.

The police gave the name of the deceased as Anand (29). Sources said unidentified assailants had slit the throat of Anand and left his body on Kurutahalli road.

Anand was working in a private firm in Bengaluru.

Rural police are investigating.