Would like to see British apology at Jallianwala Bagh massacre site: Shashi Tharoor

Congress parliamentarian and diplomat Shashi Tharoor, speaking at the BLF (Bangalore Literature Festival) today, said that he would like to see a British representative - either a member of the royal family or the Prime Minister - sink to his or her knees at the site of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre at the upcoming centenary celebrations, as an apology to the 200 years of colonial rule.

He quoted two examples - Social Democrat German Chancellor Willy Brandt sinking to his knees in apology at Warsaw, Poland, in 1970 and Justin Trudeau, the Canadian leader, seeking apology from Indians this year in the Canadian Parliament for the Komagata Maru incident. “The Jallianwala Bagh massacre did epitomise the brutality, racism and callousness of British rule in India,” Mr. Tharoor said. He was in conversation with Sanjeev Sanyal on “Inglorious Empire: The reality of The British Raj”.

Mr. Tharoor argued that while the right wing would like to believe that “we suffered a foreign rule of 1200 years”, it was not the case as most of the Muslim rulers assimilated themselves with the local culture and became locals and hence cannot be termed foreign. “Those who make these statements today like our Prime Minister are in fact making a statement on the Muslims today, to which I do not subscribe,” he added.

But is our self-definition today influenced by the British colonial rule? Yes, argues Mr. Tharoor. “There was more fluidity in the castes before. But it was the British who sort of institutionalised the caste and the chaturvarna system in our society. During the period of Warren Hastings, the British assembled a few Brahmins in Kolkata who drew up the Code of the Gentle Laws and obviously it advocated the supremacy of Brahmins. This has influenced the self-definition of ourselves and our identity more defined by caste,” he said adding that the caste politics of today was perhaps the legacy of colonial rule.

‘Had I got a promotion, I would have never strated writing’: Chetan Bhagat

Humourous and light hearted is how you could define this session of the fifth edition of the Bangalore Literature Festival with writer Chetan Bhagat, who was in conversation with writer Sudha Murthy.

Taking about his latest book “The New Indian Girl” Bhagat traced his journey as a writer. “I was working in a bank and had a bad boss. I didn’t get a promotion. Had I got it, I would have never started writing.”

Asked about the process of writing, he said “ I have to get into the shoes of the character to be able to write. I must feel the characters’ pain, joy and every other emotion. While writing I consciously cut myself off from my family. “The New Indian Girl” was written in Hong Kong.”

Calling his latest book his chance of telling men what modern Indian women really want and desire, Bhagat said the intimate scenes were introduced to speak about women’s sexuality. “We need to have an healthy attitude towards the subject.”

But does he write keeping movies in mind? ‘No’ says Bhagat. “I have grown up watching a lot of Bollywood movies, and maybe that’s why my books have the structure of a movie. But it is the book that is more important for me.”