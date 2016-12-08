Woman, lover arrested for poisoning husband with cyanide

more-in

The Kumbalagodu police on Tuesday arrested a 35-year-old woman who, with the help of her lover, killed her husband, Ravikumar, by injecting him with cyanide on October 21 to make it look like a suicide. The woman has been identified as Nagajyothi. Her lover Ramkumar and two of his associates Bhaskar (37) and T. Ramakumar (27) have also been arrested.

Married for 13 years

Nagajyothi, lived in Kengeri with Ravikumar and their two children. They had been married for 13 years. However, she had always loved her college friend, Ramkumar, but did not marry him owing to parental opposition. The two renewed their friendship two years ago on social media, the police said.

“A few months ago, they decided to kill Ravikumar so that they could finally get married,” said the police. Ramkumar searched the internet for the best way to commit a murder and chose cyanide. He sourced it from a pharmacist, Sridhar, in Tamil Nadu. Ramkumar sought the help of his friends, Bhaskar and T. Ramakumar, to murder Ravikumar.

After fixing October 21 to execute their plan, Nagajyothi took her husband to the Sai Baba temple at Hunasemarapalya near Challaghatta off Mysuru Road on the pretext of offering a puja. She requested Ravikumar to stop the bike near a tree on the way. According to the police, she got down and pretended to collect a bunch of leaves.

“Meanwhile, the three men, who were hiding near the tree, attacked Ravikumar. They injected him with potassium cyanide and fled,” the SP Chandragupta said. Ravikumar managed to ride back home with his wife. But, by the time they reached Kengeri, his condition had deteriorated. He was admitted to a hospital, where he succumbed hours later.

The police detained Nagajyothi after examining her call record details.

They arrested her on Tuesday after she confessed to the crime and led the police to the three men who executed the murder plan.