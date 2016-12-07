Woman arrested for husband’s murder; lover and associates also nabbed

more-in

The Kumbalagodu police on Tuesday arrested a 35-year-old woman, who with the help of her paramour, killed her husband, Ravi Kumar, by injecting him with cyanide in October 21 to make it look like a suicide.

The accused are Nagajyothi, a resident of Railway Parallel Road in Kengeri, her paramour Ramakumar, 35, his two associates Bhaskar, 37, and T. Ramakumar, 27, from Karimangalam in Dharmapuri district in Tamil Nadu. Nagajyothi was married to Ravi Kumar, 42, a shopkeeper, about 13 years ago. The couple have two children.

Nagajyothi and Ramakumar were classmates at a government college at Karimangalam. They were in love and wanted to get married. However, her parents opposed the match and got her married to Ravi Kumar. The duo reunited about two years ago through Facebook and started meeting up regularly.

The duo later decided to kill Ravi Kumar. Ramakumar Googled extensively and collected details about potassium cyanide. He bought it from a man named Sridhar in Tamil Nadu. Ramakumar sought the help of Bhaskar and T. Ramakumar to murder Ravi Kumar. The trio decided to pierce Ravi Kumar with a big needle laced with potassium cyanide.

After fixing October 21 to execute their plan, Nagajyothi took her husband to the Sai Baba temple at Hunasemarapalya near Challaghatta off Mysuru Road on the pretext of offering puja. According to the plan, she requested Ravi Kumar to stop the bike near a tree while returning home. She got down and pretended to collect a bunch of leaves from the tree. Meanwhile, the trio, who were hiding near the tree, attacked Ravi Kumar from behind. They pierced the needle on his back repeatedly and fled, the SP added.

Ravi Kumar managed to ride back home with his wife. He was taken to BGS Hospital in Kengeri for treatment. As his condition deteriorated, he succumbed at the hospital hours later. The police detained Nagajyothi based on her phone call details. The police picked up the three after she gave them some leads. The suspects confessed to the crime during interrogation.