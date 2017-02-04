Wipro celebrates young minds with Wipro Earthian awards

more-in

The 2016 edition of the Wipro Earthian programme, dedicated to educating young minds to develop a sustainable environment, received over 1,000 submissions from across the country out of which 10 schools and 10 colleges were selected as winners. The winning institutes were awarded certificates along with cash prizes by Chairman Azim Premji and CEO Anurag Behar recently.

Wipro Earthian helps in encouraging sustainable thinking and action amongst youth. The participating schools were asked to understand the themes through activities specified in the given booklet. They were then asked to submit essays based on their understanding of the theme.

One of the winning schools, Sri Gurukul of Tumkur, presented a project on Bio Diversity and Sustainability, Organic Manure and Smart Bin. One of the students said, “This venture enabled us to explore the environment in ways that will help us to sustain it rather than endangering the surroundings.”

Mr. Azim Premji said “ It is quite gratifying to see people adapting to change which is inevitable. We try to reach out to remote places in the country. Our ideas and beliefs extend to theses areas where we have no operational office. The projects and ideas will motivate others towards achieving a sustainable environment.”

This year has seen the maximum number of participation from students since the programme’s debut in 2011.

Mr. Behar dedicated the award ceremony to the late Anupam Mishra, a Gandhian and an ardent environmentalist. Referring to Mr. Mishra, he said that the “quiet warrior” spent 40 years behind the scene saving the environment.

Mr. Behar said “The overreaching purpose of Wipro Earthian is to collaborate and work with schools and colleges so that sustainability becomes integral to education. We are particularly inspired by the knowledge and enthusiastic engagement shown by students from disadvantaged rural areas on issues of sustainability.”