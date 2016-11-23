Wife of deceased councillor wins Lakkasandra by-poll

more-in

Sarala C., wife of recently-deceased councillor Mahesh Babu, won the Lakkasandra by-poll by a margin of 2,500 votes on Wednesday. The BJP candidate was given the ticket after the ward seat (BBMP Ward No. 146) fell vacant when her husband was killed in a road accident earlier in July.

The elections, held on November 20, saw campaigning by former ministers R. Ashok among other BJP leaders on her behalf. State Congress leaders, including Minister Ramalinga Reddy and KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao, campaigned on Adugodi Mohan’s behalf.

The by-poll victory for the BJP does not change the composition of the BBMP, where a coalition of Congress-JD(S) and few independents are in power.

However, the polling saw a low turnout, with just 13,000 or 45 per cent of the electorate turning up.

Padmanabha Reddy, leader of the opposition in the BBMP, called the by-poll a reflection of people's disillusionment with the ruling Congress party.

Former deputy Chief Minister R. Ashok celebrated victory of BJP candidate in BBMP by-polls by distributing sweets to party MLAs at the Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi.