Well-wishers crowdfund essential surgery for young achiever

more-in

Eighteen-year-old Bhavya Kumar, who was born with a deformity in her leg, never let her disability hold her back in anything, be it public speaking, academics or a game of chess. She recently qualified for a State-level chess competition from her university and was among two students selected from India for the Tony Robbins Global Youth Leadership Summit, organised by the Anthony Robbins Foundation in California, USA. She cleared several rounds of interviews for it but, unfortunately, could not get her passport in time to make the trip.

The first-year B.Com student, who walks with a limp, came to know two years ago that she suffers from scoliosis (a curvature of the spine). She needed surgery to correct the condition or risked losing complete functioning of her legs in a few years. “Bhavya was born with a disability and was operated upon several times when she was five years old,” said her mother Manjula K., who works as housekeeping staff in an office in Koramangala. Ms. Bhavya’s father passed away eight years ago.

However, the family found it difficult to raise the Rs. 5 lakh needed for the operation. It was at this time that Ms. Manjula met IDEX fellow and social entrepreneur Saheba Arora. Moved by Ms. Bhavya’s story, she and her co-fellows offered to raise funds for the surgery.

“We created a fundraising link on crowdfunding platform Milaap and managed to raise Rs. 1 lakh for the operation within 24 hours,” said Ms. Arora. Ms. Bhavya successfully underwent the surgery last Wednesday. She is expected to be discharged in a day or so and is now able to walk with the aid of a walker, her mother said.

Dr. Thomas Kishen, spine surgeon at Manipal Hospitals, who is treating Bhavya, said, “Along with scoliosis, she had a problem in her spinal cord which, over time, could weaken her legs. A surgery was needed to prevent this.” He added that the surgery was successful and they were waiting to see how she fares over the coming days.

The family is still trying to meet the remaining expenses for the surgery, which amounts to several lakhs of rupees. They had written to the Prime Minister’s and Chief Minister’s offices for monetary help but did not get a satisfactory response from either. “I left Bhavya’s side and went to my home so that I could try and arrange the money somehow,” her mother said. Ms. Bhavya's elder brother is also in college and another sister joined the workforce recently.

Ms. Bhavya, who was taught chess by volunteers at school, has played in many district-level competitions. “My daughter has always been the best in whatever she did. She even got a double promotion from class 4 to 6,” said Ms. Manjula, adding, “Put her before a mike and she can give a super speech for an hour and more.”

Ms. Bhavya plans to pursue her Master’s degree in Business Administration and join a corporate firm. “It is only after 45 days, when she walks, that we will know the outcome of the surgery,” said Ms. Manjula. “The doctors have said that if this surgery goes well, it may be possible to fix her limp as well.”