We will get a new bus stand at Kalasipalyam, but you will miss the parakeets

Bengaluru: In the hustle and grim, the bustle and noise, a strange phenomenon unfolds in the skies above the congested Kalasipalyam Bus Stand.

At sun down, when the last rays touch the low roofs, flocks of parakeets, grouped in the shape of an arrow, make their way to the few trees within the bus stand. If you listen carefully, in the midst of the din in the dusty bus stand, you can hear the chirps of parakeets, owls, crows and kites.

The picture, however, could be a thing of the past.

A Rs. 60-crore project to turn the filth-ridden bus stand into a swanky terminal spread across 4.3 acres will result in the cutting of 24 trees.

Recently, the Sri Lokamatha Ayyappa Temple, adjoining the bus stand, had written to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) stating that the ‘conducive habitat of 8,000 Rose Ringed Parakeets is under imminent threat’.

Ficus, Rain Tree, Jacaranda, Gulmohar trees will have to make way for the concrete structure.

G.D. Kumar, secretary of the temple, says, “Around 8,000 parakeets roost in these mature trees. Over the years, our devotees have observed a minimum of 8,000 Rose Ringed Parakeets and a few mynahs, crows, squirrel, kites, bats and owls.”

Around sunrise and sunset, at least 70 birds are seen entering - from nearby Victoria Hospital and other areas - the small patch of trees in ‘rounds’. “There are at least 100 such rounds over an hour... These are birds that have marked this area as their territory. We cannot let this be destroyed,” Mr. Kumar told The Hindu.

Sharath Babu, Honorary Wildlife Warden, called the presence of parakeets in the area a ‘mystery’. “Unlike other wooded patches in the city, the few trees at Kalasipalyam is an unlikely habitat. But, I feel, for the birds it is a traditional space. They have been doing this for decades, undeterred by flyovers, the metro, excess traffic and dust,” he said.

However, Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) officials said the design for the new bus stand had already been approved and work on the project has begun.

Other areas that have large parakeet population

Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited campus near Yeshwantpur: 10,000 (estimated)

ITC Windsor Manor and wooded patches near railway line at Aramane Nagar: 5,000 (estimated)

PeopleSpeak

The trees are planted in three rows. The plan should be modified to save at least one row of trees close to the temple. This is a rare, fascinating parakeet population and they should be preserved

— Sharath Babu, Honorary Wildlife Warden, Bengaluru

The birds have been there ever since this 300-year-old temple has existed. This is a conducive habitat and must be preserved. We do want an upgraded bus stand, but not at the cost of someone’s habitat

— G.D. Kumar, Secretary, Sri Lokamatha Ayyappa Temple

For parakeets, roosting trees are a traditional space. Even in isolation, these birds can fly large distances and return to the same set of trees

— M.B. Krishna, ornithologist