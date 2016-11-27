Water to be provided for devotees visiting Kashi Vishwashwara temple in Anataragange betta

more-in

The district administration has chalked out a plan to solve drinking water problem on Anataragange betta here during Deepotsava festival at Kashi Vishwashwara temple on Monday. It will be using Rs. 17.50 lakh to this end.

Last Monday of Karthika season sees surge of devotees to the temple, well known as Southern Kashi.

In this background, the administration has taken measures to provide water to the pilgrims who throng from various parts of Kolar, Chikballapur and neighbouring Bengaluru districts.

Free transportation

The district unit of Bajaranga Dal has organised free transport service for devotees. The vehicles will ferry pilgrims from KSRTC Bus Stand Circle free of cost up to the foot hill of the Antaragange betta where the temple located. They will be taken back to the Circle till late night on Monday.

Gokula Mithra Balaga has announced that food will be served to the pilgrims.