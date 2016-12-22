Water rationing in Bengaluru if situation worsens

more-in

With rains having failed across the seasons this year, the city may see water rationing if the situation deteriorates over the next few months.

While Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd. (CNNL), which monitors the reservoirs along the Cauvery from which water is pumped to Bengaluru and other cities, has promised a steady water supply, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board has prepared for the worst.

Believing there could be a possibility that the water supply may dip to 1,300 million litres per day, a dip of over 150 MLD, BWSSB officials said, in the worst-case scenario, water supply could be stretched to once in three days, rather than alternative day now.

“Tenders have been floated to drill borewells in case water supply situation deteriorates, while BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) councillors have been asked to prepare contingency plans for 110 villages on the outskirts of the city which are not supplied water by the BWSSB,” said Tushar Girinath, chairman of the BWSSB.

He added that while there was no cause for panic, it was advised that residents do not waste water.

Currently, there was just enough water — not considering the major evaporation losses if there is no rain over the next few months — to supply to Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mandya and surrounding villages. “The evaporation losses may be covered up by minimum inflows until next June,” said Mr. Girinath.

It was not just about the water in the reservoirs, but the quality of water that can be a concern too, said Captain S. Raja Rao, former State Irrigation Secretary. “Low water levels promote the growth of algae which can impart smell and colour to water. As water level dips, people and cattle will go into water. If treatment is not done properly, it will create more health problems for people,” he said, and added that even pumping of water may be affected if the electricity scenario in the State — which is still dependent on hydroelectric power — is affected.