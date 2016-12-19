Bengaluru

Watches, gold bar missing from bank locker

BENGALURU: A middle-aged man from Whitefield has complained to the Whitefield police that two Omega watches and a gold bar weighing one kilogram that he had kept in the locker of a private bank are missing.

According to a police officer, the complainant, Shanta Kumar, is a resident of Whitefield. He had deposited the valuables in the locker in Brookefield in March 2015. On November 11 this year, he checked the locker. To his surprise, the valuables were missing.

Police claim that the locker was not tampered with. “We have registered a FIR. The banks officials will also have to be questioned,” said a police officer.

