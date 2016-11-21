Wait for bike-taxi rules sees operators drop out

RTO officials cracked down saying it was illegal to use private bikes for commercial purposes. | Photo Credit: K_MURALI_KUMAR

more-in

They have been waiting since April when Transport Department cracked down on their operations

Bengaluru: The recent High Court ruling on the validity of the State government’s rules for taxi aggregators has given some hope to bike-taxi operators, whose operations have been in limbo since April this year after a crackdown by authorities. Many hope that the government will now look at legalising their operations by notifying rules for them as well.

However, for several smaller operators, the interminable wait for rules and consequent legalisation of services has been a bit too much to handle. Due to the crackdown by the Transport Department, the faith of investors in the business model was shaken. Several operators were forced to shut shop and are not sure of resuming operations even if bike-taxis are legalised in the near future.

At the height of the bike-taxi frenzy, after Uber and Ola announced services in March this year, many smaller companies also launched services. Since then, Uber and Ola have withdrawn bike-taxis followed by smaller operators.

Company founders say that the business fizzled out. “There is a huge demand for our services but without rules and after the RTO started booking cases against our bike-taxis, investors abandoned us,” said the founder of a popular bike-taxi app, which shut services in June this year.

“While the market exists, the government has delayed bringing in the rules to a point where most small businesses simply could not wait any more,” he added.

According to the Transport Department, there are four applications for bike-taxi services. “The matter is before the Regional Transport Authority,” Transport Commissioner M.K. Aiyappa said.

The RTA, Bengaluru Urban, is chaired by the Deputy Commissioner and includes a senior RTO officer as well as the Superintendent of Police for the district. According to sources, the committee is yet to make its suggestions for the rules. Recently, autorickshaw unions had registered their objections with the RTO Jayanagar office to legalising bike-taxis.