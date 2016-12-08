Vacancies reserved for ex-servicemen to be carried forward

more-in

Thousands of ex-servicemen, who missed out on applying for State government jobs, will get another shot at it. On the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day on Wednesday, Home Minister G. Parameshwara said the government would carry forward vacancies reserved for the former armed forces personnel.

Armed Forces Flag Day is observed every year to honour martyrs and remind citizens to contribute towards the welfare of ex-servicemen.

The Minister assured personnel that the government would look favourably on the issue of employment for those who retire from the forces. “We will also send out an advisory to private companies to look at accommodating retired personnel in their workforce,” he said.

The move was seconded by Governor Vajubhai R. Vala, who said many talented ex-servicemen had much to contribute to the workforce. “They are disciplined, never go on strike and are punctual and loyal. They serve not out of love for money but because they want to serve their nation,” he said.

Speaking earlier at the function, Major General K. Arjun Muthanna (retd) raised other issues that serving personnel and retired servicemen face in the city.

“I request the government to extend incentives on property tax offered to personnel to panchayat areas and also for joint ownership cases,” he said.

Based on his request, Mr. Parameshwara said the government would look at the restructuring of the Sainik Welfare Board in the near future as well.