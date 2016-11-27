Unregistered chit fund operators scramble to return money

The demonetisation of high value currency notes has severely affected unregistered chit fund managers in the city, who are scrambling to return as much cash as they can in the old currency, all while asking their investors to deposit additional amount into their bank accounts to be returned at a later date.

While registered chit fund companies are not facing the heat, Bengaluru is home to a lot of smaller chit funds operated by one person with friends as investors. Monthly contributions to such funds can range between Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 15,000 depending on the time and the amount that a person is willing to invest. These funds work on the logic that each subscriber would be entitled to the prize amount by lot or auction or a draw.

Tax evasion

Unregistered, these funds essentially work as tax evasion schemes and run the risk of the investors losing their money, which is why it is carried out between people known to each other.

However, for managers, who regularly handle more than one such fund, the amounts stored in cash have now become a big problem. Depending on how many funds a manager runs, the cash stored could range from a few lakhs to a a couple of crores. “All of this money, usually stored in Rs. 1,000 notes will now be suspect and cannot easily be deposited into banks,” said a manager, who did not want to be named.

Commission

In the initial days of the demonetisation process, managers returned as much cash as they could to their investors. This has lessened the burden, but they are still left with their earnings that they charge as commission. “I had around Rs. 50 lakh in cash which I was storing in high value notes. Now, I have returned as much as of the money as possible, but I still have Rs. 20 lakh with me that I have earned as commission. I have no means of converting it into new notes. I have been asking all those who invested with me to accept some cash and deposit it into their accounts and return it later, but many people are afraid to do so,” said a person who operates a chit fund, and did not want to be identified.

Old notes

For investors, it has meant a sudden influx of old currency. “I had been investing with a certain chit fund for many years now. Suddenly, on November 10, the person came to my house and returned all the money I had invested. I have around Rs. 2 lakh in old notes and do not know what to do with it.” said Animesh (name changed), an investor.