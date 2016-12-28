Unhappy with flat rates, Ola, Uber drivers stage protest

more-in

Hundreds of taxi drivers who have signed up with aggregators Ola and Uber staged a flash strike on Wednesday morning at the Kempegowda International Airport against the flat rates being charged by these companies, which they said was insufficient for them. However, the police dispersed the protesters within an hour and cabs were available soon after.

Interestingly, these drivers had also protested against the Transport Department earlier in March this year, when it asked the aggregators to comply with the Karnataka On-Demand Transportation Technology Aggregators Rules introduced at the start of 2016, which sought to fix a maximum fare as well as making registration with the Department mandatory. RTO officials had at the time said that this was in the interest of the drivers.

"For the past few months, Uber and Ola have been charging flat rates between Rs. 400-500 for drops from and to the airport. This is inclusive of their commissions, which have been increased to 25 per cent, as well as the toll charges. We get passengers from far-away places like Electronics City. The drive is two-three hours and there is no money for us at the end of the trip," said a driver, who was part of the protests.

The drivers had recently approached former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who had pledged his support for the protest. The drivers are also planning a protest on New Year's Eve, which could affect thousands of customers who are depending on cabs to take them home after partying.

Drivers said that they were forced to accept these trips, which affected their daily earnings. "Most of us have brought our vehicles on loan. Going to and from the airport at these rates will not leave us with enough time to make more trips. How will we pay the instalment?," asked a driver.

On Wednesday, the rate cards for both Ola and Uber were not showing a flat rate, but Uber had earlier this week announced a flat rate of Rs. 549 to all parts of the city, stating "Whether you are headed to Ejipura or Electronic city, your Uber fare is the same," in a blog post.

Ola did not respond to requests for comment. Uber had on Monday said in a statement: "Our trip fares are based on the supply and demand dynamics of the marketplace. The airport trips, like any other Uber trips, are charged per km and will be shown upfront on booking your ride."