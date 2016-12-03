Unaccounted cash seized in city, three held

Alert police caught a 66-year-old farmer from Andhra Pradesh and his friend, who had come to the city to exchange new currency notes with old ones on a commission basis.

The accused Ishwarappa, from Gorantla village in AP, was nabbed by the patrolling police after a hot chase near shell petrol pump station in Whitefield. Ishwarappa started fleeing from the scene upon noticing the police vehicle.

The police intercepted the vehicle and upon verification found Rs. 12.10 lakh in Rs. 2000 denomination.

Ishwarappa confessed that he was asked to come to Whitefield by his contact to handover the cash in return of old currency on 20 per cent commission.

The accused did not have any valid document. The Mahadevapura police have alerted the IT officials and further investigating are on to track down the person who called Ishwarappa. Probe is also on to ascertain the source of cash, a senior police officer said.

In a similar incident, the Hebbal police have nabbed two person and recovered Rs.18 lakh unaccounted cash from them.

Based on a tip-off, a team of police raided a place near Baptist hospital on Bellary Road and caught Sridhar and his friend Mohan who were waiting for their contact to deliver the amount.

“Rs. 10 lakh were in Rs. 2000 denominations (500 notes) and Rs. 8 lakh in Rs. 100 denominations (8000 notes). It was kept inside a car. We took the accused into custody and asked them to provide the documentation for the cash. When they failed to provide it, we alerted the Income Tax officials and handed them over the department,” a senior police officer said.