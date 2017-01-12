UPA minister criticises ‘dilution’ of Real Estate Act

more-in

Bengaluru: The Congress-led government’s handling of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 has come under criticism from its own partymen for the ‘dilution’ being proposed.

After receiving a representation from Fight for RERA, a pan-India organisation, senior Congress leader Ajay Maken tweeted recently: “Appeal to @CMofKarnataka. Don't dilute RERAct through Rules. Protect home buyers. This was @INCIndia (Indian National Congress) intention when we introduced Bill in RS (Rajya Sabha).”

In a separate tweet, the former Union minister minister for Housing & Urban Poverty Alleviation during whose tenure the Act was conceived states that Karnataka joins Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat in diluting the Act, which amounts to ‘backstabbing’ home-buyers and a sell-off to builders.

M.S. Shankar, convenor of the Karnataka chapter of Fight For RERA, says that in the rough draft drawn up by the State government last year, the rules concerning ongoing projects remained ambiguous. “Builders will end up exploiting the loopholes and many complaints will end up going to the Real Estate Regulatory Authority. This will completely undo the purpose of the Act in protecting consumers,” said Mr. Shankar.

He further said that so far, the State has had consultations with real estate players, but sidelined consumers while drawing up the rules.

M. Krishnappa, Minister for Housing in Karnataka, refused to comment on the issue.