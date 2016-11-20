Two more arrested in connection with BJP worker’s murder

more-in

The Kamakshipalya police have arrested two more people, one of them a minor, in connection with the murder of BJP worker Chikka Thimme Gowda on November 8.

The duo was arrested based on the information provided by the gang leader Suresh, who executed the attack, said the police, who believe that the accused had kept track of the victim’s daily routine and conducted a reconnaissance before the murder.

According to the police, Suresh had allegedly promised to pay them Rs. 2 lakh for the job. One of the accused, Vishal, is a construction labourer. Both he and the minor were asked to keep watch on Chikka Thimme Gowda’s movements a few days before the attack.

“On the day of the murder, they followed the victim on a bike and passed on details of his route to the gang. The information they gave helped the gang intercept him and hack him to death on November 8,” said a police officer.

Govinde Gowda, former corporator of Hegganahalli ward, and his wife Varamahalakshmi, 47, allegedly hired the gang to kill Chikka Thimme Gowda over political rivalry.