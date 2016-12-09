Two held at KIA with 1.4 cr. in old notes

The illegal exchange of demonetised currency does not appear to be restricted by State border. Acting on a tip-off, Customs officials at Kempegowda International Airport nabbed two people who arrived in the city from Vijayawada with a bag full of demonetised currency amounting to Rs. 1.4 crore.

Based on the information from the Andhra Pradesh police, officials intercepted the two men soon after they landed at the airport on December 1, and took them for questioning. When they found the bag of cash, they handed them over to the Income Tax Department for further investigations.

An initial probe revealed that the two men had come to the city to deliver the notes to a middleman on behalf of a businessman. They were promised new valid notes for a commission.

Sources in the I-T Department suspect the involvement of bank officials in the racket. “A local contact had promised them to get the currency exchange in connivance with some banks here,” a senior official said.

The two men have been taken into custody and investigations are under way.