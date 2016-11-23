Two engineering students killed in road accident

more-in

Two 19-year-old engineering students died in a road accident after the rider lost control of the bike and rammed into the median and a tree on New BEL Road in the early hours of Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Gunavantha Sai and Vishnu Naidu. According to the police, Gunavantha Sai, a native of Kolar, was in the third semester of Industrial engineering in M. S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology and Vishnu Naidu, a native of Nanjungud, was a student of architectural engineering. Both stayed in a paying guest accommodation on 80 Feet Road in Sanjayanagar.

The police said the incident took place around 12.45 a.m. on Wednesday, when Gunavantha and Vishnu were heading back to their PG after attending a friend's birthday party in Yeshwanthpur. Gunavantha, who was riding the KTM duke bike, lost control and rammed into the median and a tree. The intensity of the collision was so high that the bike was completely mangled and the duo was grievously injured. Passers-by rushed them to M.S. Ramaiah hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.

Investigations revealed that Gunavantha had taken KTM duke bike from his friend to attend the party. Both were not wearing helmets when the incident took place.

Sadashivanagar traffic police have registered the case and bodies have been kept at M.S. Ramaiah hospital for post-mortem.