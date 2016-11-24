Two Kolar cops die in accident

more-in

Kolar: Two police personnel attached to Masti police station in Kolar district were killed in a road accident in Malur taluk on Thursday night.

Head constable Ashok (45) and constable Chalapathi (35) were heading towards Malur on a motorbike when a van hit their vehicle at Chikkaiggalur Gate around 8 p.m.

Senior police officers, including Superintendent of Police Divya Gopinath and Additional SP Rajiv, visited the spot. The van driver fled after the accident. Police are tracking him down.