Bengaluru

Two Kolar cops die in accident

Kolar: Two police personnel attached to Masti police station in Kolar district were killed in a road accident in Malur taluk on Thursday night.

Head constable Ashok (45) and constable Chalapathi (35) were heading towards Malur on a motorbike when a van hit their vehicle at Chikkaiggalur Gate around 8 p.m.

Senior police officers, including Superintendent of Police Divya Gopinath and Additional SP Rajiv, visited the spot. The van driver fled after the accident. Police are tracking him down.

