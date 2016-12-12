Tumakuru man gets pet camels back

Mohammed Shariff had bought the camel and her nine-month-old calf from Rajasthan earlier this year. | Photo Credit: Handout E Mail

Bengaluru: After two months of a legal battle and doing the rounds of government offices to prove the genuineness of his concern towards his ‘pets’, a Tumakuru-based businessman succeeded in getting his camels back.

Mohammed Shariff (31) runs a plywood industry in Tumakuru. He has a penchant for the ‘ship of the desert’. He even named his home ‘Camel house’ to showcase his love for the animal. Five years ago, he had bought a camel, which is being taken care of by his relatives in his Attibele farmhouse.

Earlier this year, he had bought a camel and her nine-month-old calf from Rajasthan for Rs. 68,000.

However, in mid-September - a week after Bakrid - numerous animal rights activists and the Tumakuru rural police came to his residence. They took both camels after accusing Mr. Shariff of planning to sacrifice them.

“Ignoring my denials, the police filed an FIR and helped animal rights activists transport the camels to a rescue centre in Mahadevapura,” said Mr. Shariff, who then took the legal route.

Last week, the district court in Tumakuru ruled in his favour and ordered return of the animals. But the police and rescue centre continued refused.

Mr. Shariff again approached the court. On December 5, the camels were released.

"The camels have become malnourished and seem to have become ill. I am getting them treated at veterinary hospital in Tumakuru and the report would be submitted to the court for further action,” said Mr. Shariff.